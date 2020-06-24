UPSC National Defence Academy, Naval Academy exams September 2020: How to apply, eligibility, last date to submit form

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the details of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exam.

As per the UPSC Notification, the exam will be held on September 6, 2020 while the last date of submission of form is July 6, 2020.

“An examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 06th September, 2020 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2021,” the UPSC notification said.

How to apply for the exam

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in.



The Commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of Application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the Examination.



Candidate should have details of one photo ID viz. Aadhar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ School Photo ID/Any other photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The details of this photo ID will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form. The same photo ID card will also have to be uploaded with the Online Application Form. This photo ID will be used for all future referencing and the candidate is advised to carry this ID while appearing for examination/SSB.

UPSC said that candidates are required to apply online only and that no other mode is allowed for submission of application.

The NDA& NA Examination 2020, which was scheduled to be held on April 19, 2020, was deferred against the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak. Now, a common examination will be held for both NDA&NA Examination (I) and NDA& NA Examination (II) 2020 on September 6, 2020, UPSC said.