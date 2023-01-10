UPSC NDA 1 2023 Application Form: Last date to apply TODAY at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC NDA 2023: Union Public Service Commission will close the UPSC NDA 1 application form 2023 today, January 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM. Candidates can apply for the UPSC NDA 1 2023 position by visiting upsc.gov.in. Before applying, aspirants must carefully review the UPSC CDS 1 eligibility criteria 2023. The UPSC NDA 1 application form 2023 can be filled out and submitted by clicking here. Before filling out the UPSC NDA 1 2023 application form, applicants must have their academic records, educational credentials, scanned photograph, mobile number, and active email address ready. The application cost for general, EWS, and OBC candidates is Rs. 100, while SC/ST and other categories are exempt. Female candidates may also apply for the UPSC NDA 1 application form 2023, according to the Supreme Court.

UPSC NDA 1 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates UPSC NDA 1 2023 application form last date January 10, 2023 UPSC NDA 1 application form 2023 last date for fee payment January 10, 2023 till 6:00 PM UPSC NDA 1 application form 2023 pay-in-slip generation last date January 9, 2023 till 11:59 PM UPSC NDA 1 application form 2023 pay by cash last date January 10, 2023 till 6:00 PM UPS NDA 1 application form correction and withdrawal facility dates January 18 to January 24, 2023 till 6:00 PM

UPSC NDA 1 2023 application form: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of the UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Candidates have to complete online one time registration after submission of basic and personal information on the official website.

Now, login with an email address and OTP or password or mobile number and OTP or password.

Tap the UPSC NDA 1 2023 application form link (Part-1).

Fill the UPSC NDA 1 application form 2023 with the required information asked by the Commission.

Now, tap on the UPSC NDA 1 2023 application form (Part -2).

Now again enter the login credentials to log in the application window.

Pay the application fee.

Choose the suitable exam centre nearest to your location.

Upload scanned photograph, signature and photo identity document in the prescribed format

Now, tap on “I have read the declaration and agree” before final submission, if you want to edit, tap on “I do not agree”.

Once you agree to the declaration, tap on the Submit button for the final submission of UPSC NDA 1 2023 application form.

Candidates will be permitted to make changes or withdraw their UPSC NDA 1 2023 application form between January 18 and January 24, 2023, until 6:00 PM. Candidates who printed a pay-in-slip for cash payment before the deadline can pay the application fee in cash today until 6:00 PM. The UPSC NDA 1 2023 admit card will be available two weeks before the exam.