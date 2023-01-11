UPSC NDA 1 2023 Application Form: Last date to apply tomorrow at upsc.gov.in, DIRECT LINK here
NDA Application Form 2023: The UPSC NDA registration deadline will end on January 12, 2023, scroll down for more information.
UPSC NDA 1 2023: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will be closing the application window for UPSC NDA, NA 2023 exams tomorrow, on January 12. Interested individuals who have yet to apply for the UPSC Combined Defence Services, UPSC National Defence Academy, and Naval Academy can do so immediately. Previously, the deadline was set to conclude on January 10, but it has now been extended until January 12, 2023. Official statement reads, “Last date of filling of the application form (NDA-I & CDS-I, 2023) is extended till 6:00 PM, 12th January 2023 for the inconvenience faced by candidates due to server slow-down.”
UPSC NDA 2023: Important Dates
- Registration started on December 21, 2022
- Registration was earlier supposed to end on January 10, 2023
- Registration will now close on January 12, 2023
- Correction window to open on January 18, 2023
- The correction window will close on January 24, 2023
UPSC NDA 2023: Steps to apply here
- Interested candidates should go to official website - upsc.gov.in
- On homepage, under Active Examinations tab, click on the NDA and CDS forms
- In the next step, fill application form and upload all required documents
- They should pay the application fee, and submit the form
- Candidates should take its printout for future references.
UPSC NDA 2023; direct link here
The UPSC CDS 2023 and UPSC NDA 2023 exams are set to take place on April 16, 2023. This recruiting effort will fill 395 positions in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy.
