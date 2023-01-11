UPSC NDA 1 2023 Application Form: Last date to apply tomorrow at upsc.gov.in, DIRECT LINK here

UPSC NDA 1 2023: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will be closing the application window for UPSC NDA, NA 2023 exams tomorrow, on January 12. Interested individuals who have yet to apply for the UPSC Combined Defence Services, UPSC National Defence Academy, and Naval Academy can do so immediately. Previously, the deadline was set to conclude on January 10, but it has now been extended until January 12, 2023. Official statement reads, “Last date of filling of the application form (NDA-I & CDS-I, 2023) is extended till 6:00 PM, 12th January 2023 for the inconvenience faced by candidates due to server slow-down.”

UPSC NDA 2023: Important Dates

Registration started on December 21, 2022

Registration was earlier supposed to end on January 10, 2023

Registration will now close on January 12, 2023

Correction window to open on January 18, 2023

The correction window will close on January 24, 2023

UPSC NDA 2023: Steps to apply here

Interested candidates should go to official website - upsc.gov.in

On homepage, under Active Examinations tab, click on the NDA and CDS forms

In the next step, fill application form and upload all required documents

They should pay the application fee, and submit the form

Candidates should take its printout for future references.

The UPSC CDS 2023 and UPSC NDA 2023 exams are set to take place on April 16, 2023. This recruiting effort will fill 395 positions in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy.