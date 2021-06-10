UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Registration begins on upsc.gov.in, check eligibility, dates and other details here

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission started the registration process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II) on Wednesday (June 9, 2021).

As per the official calendar on the Union Public Service Commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates would have time till June 29 to register for the examination. The notification also revealed that the exam will be held on September 5.

The candidates need to note that the online application forms would be available on upsconline.nic.in. The result for the UPSC NDA/NA I Exam 2021 is awaited and likely to be released soon on upsc.gov.in.

Vacancy Details for UPSC NDA/NA II 2021:

National Defence Academy: 370 Posts

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 30 Posts

Eligibility criteria for UPSC NDA/NA II 2021:

Candidates applying for UPSC NDA II 2021 exam must be a citizen of India and should have pass Class 12 with physics, chemistry and mathematics from a recognized board.

Application fee for UPSC NDA/NA II 2021:

The application fee for general category candidates is set at Rs. 100, while the reserved category candidates need not pay any fee for the registration.

Stipend for UPSC NDA/NA II 2021:

Candidates who will qualify for the UPSC NDA examinations will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 56100 during the training period.

Here’s step-by-step process to register for UPSC NDA and NA exam II:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission- upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Step 3: Select ‘Click Here for Part I’

Step 4: Fill in the application form, pay the fee and upload the picture, sign, and photo ID

Step 5: Select the centre and agree to the declaration

Step 6: Click on part II of registration and use the registration number to complete it

Step 7: After completing the registration, download the form and take printout for future reference

