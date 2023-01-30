topStoriesenglish2567316
NewsIndia
UPSC PRELIMS 2023

UPSC Prelims 2023 Registration to Begin SOON at upsc.gov.in- Steps to register here

UPSC Prelims 2023: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 registration to begin on Feb 1, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UPSC Prelims 2023 Registration to Begin SOON at upsc.gov.in- Steps to register here

UPSC Prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 on February 01. Candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website. The application form must be submitted by February 21. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

UPSC 2023: Steps to register here

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at www.upsconline.nic.in or www.upsc.gov.in
  • Register and proceed with the application
  • Fill up the required details in the application form.
  • Pay the application form fee.
  • Click on agree to the declaration.

In addition to the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, registration for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will begin on February 1.

Live Tv

UPSC Prelims 2023prelims 2023 date2023 upsc prelims dateupsc exam 2023upsc examuspc prelims exam date 2023prelims exam date 2023prelims syllabus upsc 2023uspc form 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?