UPSC Prelims 2023 Registration to Begin SOON at upsc.gov.in- Steps to register here
UPSC Prelims 2023: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 registration to begin on Feb 1, details below.
UPSC Prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 on February 01. Candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website. The application form must be submitted by February 21. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
UPSC 2023: Steps to register here
- Visit the official website of UPSC at www.upsconline.nic.in or www.upsc.gov.in
- Register and proceed with the application
- Fill up the required details in the application form.
- Pay the application form fee.
- Click on agree to the declaration.
In addition to the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, registration for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will begin on February 1.
