UPSC Prelims Results 2022 DECLARED: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, June 22 declared the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022 on its official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The examination was held on June 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their UPSC prelims result on the official website-- upsc.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates would be required to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for IFS Mains exams or Civil Services Mains exam. UPSC will announce the details for UPSC Mains Exam 2022 on the official website shortly.

The prelims exam was held in two shifts. The morning shift began from 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM. The afternoon shift was scheduled to begin from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Those who secure merit in this will be shortlisted for the next round, the UPSC Mains Exam 2022. Every year, around 10 lakh candidates appear for the prestigious UPSC exam in the hope of becoming an IAS officer. Below are the steps to download the UPSC Prelims Result 2022.

UPSC Prelims Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

- Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

- On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.

- Click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022

- A new webpage will open on the screen.

- Your UPSC Prelims 2022 Result will appear on the screen.

- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the CS (P) Examination, 2022 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website at https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 is over i.e. after the declaration of the final result.

UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in the country and is conducted with tight security.! For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.