Union Public Service Commission

UPSC Recruitment 2020: 35 vacancies for various posts announced; check important dates

The persons selected by Union Public Service Commission will be appointed on probation as per rule. 

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced openings for 35 posts and has invited online applications for these posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in website on or before December 3.

The persons selected will be appointed on probation as per rule. 

Here are the details of the vacancies

1. Vacancy for post of Public Health Specialist Grade III, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

There are seventeen vacancies for the post of Public Health Specialist Grade III, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The posts are permanent. Pay Scale: Level-11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA. 

2. Vacancy for post of Assistant Professor/Sr. Tutor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

There is one vacancy for the post of Assistant Professor/Sr. Tutor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The post is permanent. Pay Scale: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA. 

3. Vacancy for the post of Medical Officer, Farakka Barrage Project, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti 

Two vacancies for the post of Medical Officer, Farakka Barrage Project, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The posts are permanent. Pay Scale: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA.

4. Vacancy for the post of Staff Nurse, Farakka Barrage Project, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti 

Two vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse, Farakka Barrage Project, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The posts are permanent. Pay Scale: Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. 

5. Vacancy for the post of Assistant Director, Ministry of Tourism 

Thirteen vacancies for the post of Assistant Director, Ministry of Tourism. The posts are permanent. Pay Scale: Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. 

For more details, you can visit this link.

Important dates to remember

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application is on December 03, 2020.  The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is upto December 04, 2020.

 

