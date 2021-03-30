UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for posts of 28 Assistant Professors at upsc.gov.in, check details

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible aspirants for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor. The interested candidates should apply for the said posts online on the official website- www.upsconline.nic.in on or before April 16, 2021.

The interested candidates should first check their eligibility criteria, and other details before submitting their application for these posts for the UPSC Recruitment 2021.

Interested candidates are advised to go through the details of the official website prior to submitting their online applications.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

1. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Paediatrics), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare – 14 Posts

2. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Physiology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare – 2 Posts

3. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Psychiatry) – 11 Posts

4. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Surgical Gastroenterology) – 1 Post

Application fees: The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the amount in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

The SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community need not pay any application fee. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

The last date for submission of the online application for UPSC Recruitment 2021 is April 15, while the last date for printing of the completely submitted online application is April 16.