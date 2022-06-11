UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 24 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is June 30, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organisation.

Scientific Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Mining Geologist: 21 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria are different for various posts, aspirants can assess the detailed eligibility criteria through the official notification here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 25 only. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the application fee. Also read- AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies at aai.aero, check posts, salary, age limit and more here

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. Candidates can visit the UPSC website for more information.

Live TV