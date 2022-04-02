UPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at upsconline.nic.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible individuals for various posts in Union ministries and government departments. The commission is looking to fill up 28 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website - upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 14, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - 8 posts

Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic Investigation) - 15 posts

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - 2 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) - 3 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - 40 years of age

Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic Investigation) - 30 years of age

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - 50 years of age

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) - 33 years of age

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Click for a direct notification here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates wiull have to pay the application fee of Rs 25 either by "remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card," according to the official notification.

