हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at upsconline.nic.in, check details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at upsconline.nic.in, check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible individuals for various posts in Union ministries and government departments. The commission is looking to fill up 28 vacancies through this recruitment drive. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website - upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 14, 2022.  

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - 8 posts
  • Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic Investigation) - 15 posts
  • Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - 2 posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) - 3 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit 

  • Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - 40 years of age 
  • Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic Investigation) - 30 years of age 
  • Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - 50 years of age 
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) - 33 years of age 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process 

Click for a direct notification here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees 

Candidates wiull have to pay the application fee of Rs 25 either by "remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card," according to the official notification. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSCUPSC recruitmentUPSC Recruitment 2022JobsJobs 2022Government jobssarkari naukri
Next
Story

NCP's Supriya Sule introduces bill to legalise same-sex marriage - Key points

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Khabren Khatakhat: CM Kejriwal to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad today