UPSC

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Apply for various vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here

Interested candidates need to apply by February 10.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Apply for various vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here
Representational Image

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced various vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates.

As per the notification released on UPSC's official website (www.upsc.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being held for Senior Administrative Officers, Assistant Employment Officers, Sub-Regional Employment Officers and Assistant Professors.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

  • Senior Administrative Officer: 08 posts
  • Assistant Employment Officer: 01 post
  • Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer on Special Duty: 01 post
  • Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 04 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Interested candidates can only apply ONLINE at http://www.upsconline.nic.in. They don't need to write to the Commission for application forms.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees?

Candidates are needed to pay an application fee of Rs 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date?

Interested candidates can apply till February 10 (11:59 PM).

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Click to check detailed advertisement

Interested candidates are advised to keep visiting UPSC's official website for the latest updates.

 

