UPSC Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job in 2022? Here's a great opportunity for you. Here's a list of government jobs that are currently accepting applications. From UPSC's Technical Advisor vacancies to the ICF Railway's Apprentice recruitment, and many more — here's a list of government jobs currently available.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Jobs 2022

UPSC Jobs 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a job advertisement inviting candidates to apply for 16 positions. Interested candidates should apply online at upsc.gov.in, the Commission's official website.

Name of Post: Technical Advisor (BOILER)

Official Website: upsc.gov.in

Deadline: August 11, 2022

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Jobs 2022

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Manager, Deputy Manager, and other positions. Eligible candidates can obtain the DSSSB notification by visiting the DSSSB's official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Name of Post: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Official Website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Deadline: August 27, 2022

National Health Mission Jobs (Uttar Pradesh Jobs)

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: The National Health Mission of Uttar Pradesh has issued a job advertisement. Candidates will be hired as Community Health Officers. Those who are interested and qualified should visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in to learn more about eligibility and salary.

Name of Post: Community Health Officer(CHO)

Official Website: upnrhm.gov.in

Deadline: August 09, 2022

Staff Selection Commission SSC Jobs

SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a job advertisement inviting qualified candidates to apply for positions such as Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, and others. Interested candidates should apply online at ssc.nic.in, the Commission's official website.

Name of Post: Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator

Official Website: ssc.nic.in

Deadline: August 04, 2022

Railway Recruitment 2022

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has issued a job advertisement inviting candidates to apply for various Apprentice positions. Candidates interested in applying can do so online at pb.icf.gov.in.

Name of Post: Apprentice posts

Official Website: pb.icf.gov.in

Deadline: July 26, 2022

NABARD Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Jobs 2022

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has issued a job advertisement inviting candidates to apply for the positions of Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) and (P & SS). Interested candidates should apply online at nabard.org, NABARD's official website.

Name of Post: Assistant Manager posts

Official Website: nabard.org.

Deadline: August 07, 2022

Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022

Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy has issued a recruitment notice, inviting unmarried male and unmarried female candidates to apply for the position of Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). Eligible candidates can apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in, the Indian Navy's official website.

Name of Post: Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR).

Official Website: joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Deadline: July 24, 2022

Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI Recruitment 2022

Name of Post: Assistant Director General (Technology)

Official Website: uidai.gov.in

Deadline: August 16, 2022.

Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC), DRDO Recruitment 2022

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: DRDO's Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has issued a job advertisement inviting candidates to apply for the position of Scientist 'B' in various departments, including DRDO and others. Interested candidates should apply online at rac.gov.in, the RAC's official website.