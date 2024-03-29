UPSC Success Story: Despite Tragedy, Divya Tanwar Conquers UPSC Twice At 21

New Delhi: Millions of ambitious youths across India harbor the fervent aspiration of conquering the Civil Services Exam (CSE) administered by the UPSC. This monumental examination stands as a formidable challenge, often requiring multiple attempts for success. Yet, amid the multitude of aspirants, there exists a select few who achieve victory on their inaugural endeavor.

Such is the remarkable narrative of IAS Divya Tanwar, a testament to resilience and determination. Not content with merely surmounting the CSE once, Divya, with unwavering resolve, conquered this formidable milestone twice. Her journey commenced at a tender age, a mere 21, when she clinched triumph in the UPSC exam, securing a coveted position in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Yet, Divya's heart yearned for loftier horizons, nurturing an ardent desire to ascend to the esteemed ranks of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Undeterred by initial setbacks, she recommitted herself to the relentless pursuit of her IAS ambitions, resolutely returning to the fray.

Hailing from the quaint town of Mahendragarh, nestled within the realms of Haryana, Divya's journey was marked by adversity from its inception. Bereft of her father's guiding presence since the tender age of 12, Divya navigated the labyrinth of life's challenges with steadfast determination. In the absence of a familial breadwinner, she trod the path of education, her journey commencing in the humble corridors of a government school.

Despite the economic constraints casting a shadow over her aspirations, Divya's indomitable spirit remained undimmed. Encouraged by her mother's unwavering support, she transcended barriers, transitioning to Navodaya Vidyalaya to pursue her academic endeavors. Armed with an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Divya embarked on a quest for enlightenment, her academic pursuits culminating in a degree in Science.

The allure of the Civil Services beckoned, and Divya heeded its call, undeterred by financial constraints. Amidst the backdrop of familial responsibilities, she embarked on a rigorous regimen of study, dedicating five to six hours daily to her pursuit of excellence. Her diligence bore fruit as she ascended the ranks, clinching victory in the UPSC 2021 examination, earning the distinction of securing an All India Rank (AIR-438) and a coveted placement in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Yet, Divya's aspirations soared higher still, her sights firmly set on the illustrious realm of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Fuelled by an unyielding resolve, she embarked on a quest for redemption, doggedly persevering through the trials and tribulations of preparation. Her tenacity was duly rewarded in the UPSC CSE 2022 examination, as she emerged triumphant once more, realizing her long-cherished dream of attaining the esteemed rank of an IAS officer, securing an AIR-105.

Beyond the realms of bureaucratic acclaim, Divya Tanwar epitomizes a beacon of inspiration, her journey a testament to the triumph of the human spirit. A fervent advocate for societal change, she actively engages with her audience on social media, disseminating motivational anecdotes to her burgeoning legion of followers, currently numbering around 97,000. In a realm where followers are scarce commodities, Divya's digital footprint stands as a testament to her indelible impact and unwavering commitment to fostering positive change.