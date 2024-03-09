UPSC Success Story: From Adversity To Achievement, The Inspiring Journey Of Pratibha Verma, UPSC Topper

New Delhi: Pratibha Verma's life story is an epic saga of resilience and unwavering determination. From grappling with a severe health setback to ascending the ranks to become an esteemed IAS officer, her journey exemplifies the arduous path one must traverse to realize their aspirations.

Hailing from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Pratibha embarked on her academic journey as a Hindi medium student. She navigated through the educational landscape, completing her Class X from a UP Board School before transitioning to the CBSE board for her intermediate studies. Her academic prowess led her to pursue a B.Tech degree from the prestigious IIT Delhi, setting the stage for her remarkable future.

Despite securing a lucrative position in a telecommunications company following her graduation, Pratibha felt the unmistakable call of the UPSC. Driven by an innate desire to serve her country, she bid farewell to her corporate career after two years and plunged into the realm of UPSC preparation in 2016.

However, her pursuit of a civil services career was fraught with challenges. Pratibha encountered initial setbacks, failing to clinch success in her maiden attempt. Undeterred, she persisted, achieving a commendable All India Rank of 489 in her subsequent endeavor, which granted her entry into the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Yet, her heart remained set on the coveted title of IAS officer.

Fuelled by resilience and an unyielding spirit, Pratibha embarked on her third UPSC attempt. However, fate dealt her a cruel hand as she battled debilitating health issues, including dengue and typhoid, which disrupted her preparations. Despite the odds stacked against her, she refused to succumb to adversity.

Amidst the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Pratibha persevered, embracing the healing power of yoga, meditation, and wholesome nutrition to fortify her physical and mental well-being. Her relentless dedication and unwavering resolve bore fruit as she emerged triumphant, realizing her long-cherished dream of donning the prestigious mantle of an IAS officer.

In the annals of her triumphant journey, 2019 stands as a testament to Pratibha's indomitable spirit and resolute determination. With an exemplary third attempt, she etched her name in the annals of history, securing the third rank in the UPSC examination and cementing her place as an inspirational figure for generations to come.