UPSC Success Story: From Stethoscope To Civil Service, Meet Saloni Sidana, Shaping A New Path With UPSC Rank 74

New Delhi: Be it aspiring doctors to aspiring engineers, the allure of conquering the esteemed UPSC Civil Services Examination and assuming the mantle of an IAS officer is ubiquitous. Among those drawn to this noble pursuit was Dr. Saloni Sidana, whose journey from medical practitioner to esteemed IAS officer, presently stationed as the District Collector of Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, is a testament to unwavering dedication and relentless perseverance.

Having completed her MBBS from Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College in 2012, Dr. Sidana found herself at a crossroads. Despite opportunities beckoning from abroad for further education, her heart remained steadfastly committed to serving her homeland. Thus, she embarked on the arduous path of preparation for the Civil Services Examination.

The cornerstone of her preparation lay in a steadfast commitment to consistency. Day after day, for hours on end, she immersed herself in study and revision, eschewing even a single day’s respite. Often sequestering herself within the confines of a library, she pursued her goal with unwavering determination.

Through her unyielding perseverance, Dr. Sidana achieved a milestone in her very first attempt, clinching an impressive All India Rank (AIR)-74 in the UPSC examination. Her insatiable thirst for knowledge and unflagging resolve propelled her towards this remarkable achievement.

On the personal front, Dr. Sidana’s life intertwines with that of another civil servant, IAS Ashish Vashishta, whom she married in a modest court ceremony, the simplicity of which belied the grandeur of their shared commitment. Remarkably, a mere two days after this auspicious occasion, Dr. Sidana resumed her duties, demonstrating a profound dedication to her vocation and an unswerving allegiance to the service of her nation. Truly, her story serves as a beacon of inspiration and admiration for all who aspire to make a meaningful difference in the world.