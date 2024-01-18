UPSC Success Story: From Waiter To An IAS Officer, Check Out The Inspiring Story Of K Jaiganesh

New Delhi: Undoubtedly, those who persistently engage in diligent efforts with patience and determination are unstoppable in their ascent to success. Despite facing repeated setbacks, they neither succumb to disappointment nor abandon their pursuits. Instead, they glean valuable lessons from their failures, forge ahead toward their objectives, and ultimately achieve them. In doing so, they not only attain success for themselves but also serve as inspirational figures for others.

Today, we share the profoundly inspiring journey of K Jaiganesh, who overcame numerous challenges to attain the esteemed position of an IAS officer. Emerging from a background of poverty, he secured the 156th rank in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam in 2007, persevering through six unsuccessful attempts.

Hailing from the remote village of Vinavamangalam near Ambur in northern Tamil Nadu, Jaiganesh initially worked as a waiter in a small eatery in Chennai to make ends meet. Despite holding a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Government Thanthai Periyar Institute of Technology in Vellore, he found himself taking on odd jobs for financial stability. Recognizing the need to relocate to Chennai for a better chance at success, he gained admission to the government-run All-India Institute for IAS Coaching at Anna Nagar. Determined to cover his monthly expenses, including a mess bill of Rs 600 and travel costs, Jaiganesh took on various jobs, as recounted by a leading daily.

His journey included stints at Satyam Cinemas, where the demanding schedule left him with insufficient time for exam preparation. Subsequently, he opted to work at an eatery, a decision that provided him with the necessary time to focus on his studies. In 2007, after persistent efforts, Jaiganesh achieved success in the Civil Services Exam. Following this accomplishment, he attended the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Public Administration in Mussourie.