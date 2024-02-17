UPSC Success Story: IAS Laghima Tiwari Achieves Remarkable Feat, Cracks UPSC In First Attempt Without Coaching

New Delhi: In the competitive landscape of the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE), aspiring candidates often find themselves grappling with the daunting reality of intense competition, leading many to abandon their aspirations of donning the prestigious titles of IAS, IPS, or IFS officers. Within the vast cohort of hopefuls, only a minuscule fraction, approximately 1% of the total, manage to realize their ambitions of securing a coveted position in the final roster, thus ascending to the esteemed ranks of civil servants.

Nevertheless, amidst this sea of contenders, there exist a select few brilliant minds who defy the odds, achieving remarkable success in cracking the formidable UPSC exam without the aid of any formal coaching, and remarkably, in their maiden attempt. One such shining example is IAS Laghima Tiwari, whose journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for those who harbor doubts about the efficacy of self-study.

Laghima etched her name in the annals of UPSC history during the 2022 CSE by clinching an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 19 in her inaugural endeavor. Hailing from the picturesque environs of Alwar in Rajasthan, Laghima is an alumna of Delhi Technological University, where she pursued a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering. Following her graduation in 2021, she embarked on an intensive preparation regimen for the UPSC exam, eschewing the traditional path of coaching institutes in favor of self-directed learning.

Her approach involved immersing herself in the static components of the syllabus, mastering general studies, and staying abreast of current affairs through diligent self-study. Drawing inspiration from the experiences of past aspirants shared on various online platforms, including YouTube, Laghima honed her skills and fortified her resolve to succeed.

When reflecting on the factors underpinning her triumph, Laghima underscores the paramount importance of cultivating a resolute mindset. Additionally, she acknowledges the unwavering support of her parents and underscores the pivotal role played by rigorous self-study, replete with simulated test scenarios, in her journey to success.

Today, Laghima stands as a living testament to the virtues of perseverance and industriousness, epitomizing the adage that with unwavering determination and diligent effort, the loftiest of goals can be attained.