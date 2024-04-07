UPSC Success Story: IAS Officer Pratibha Verma Overcomes Health Challenges To Secure AIR-3 In UPSC Exam

New Delhi: Pratibha Verma's life epitomizes the resilience and unwavering determination required to navigate life's challenges and emerge victorious. Her journey, marked by adversity and triumph, serves as a testament to the power of perseverance.

Hailing from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Pratibha embarked on her academic journey as a Hindi medium student. Despite the initial hurdles, she excelled in her studies, completing her Class X from a UP Board School before progressing to her intermediate education under the CBSE board. Her relentless pursuit of excellence led her to pursue a B.Tech degree at the prestigious IIT Delhi, a testament to her intellectual prowess and ambition.

Following her graduation, Pratibha ventured into the corporate world, securing a lucrative position in a telecom company owing to her academic credentials and aptitude. Yet, her heart remained steadfast on a different path – the path of public service illuminated by the UPSC.

In 2016, Pratibha made the bold decision to leave her flourishing career and dedicate herself to UPSC preparation, driven by her fervent desire to serve her nation as an IAS officer. However, her UPSC journey was fraught with challenges. Despite her best efforts, she encountered setbacks, facing failure in her initial attempt. Undeterred, she persevered, embracing each setback as an opportunity for growth and learning.

In her second attempt, Pratibha's determination bore fruit as she secured a commendable rank, earning a place in the esteemed Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Yet, her aspirations soared higher, fueled by her unyielding spirit and unwavering ambition to realize her ultimate dream of donning the mantle of an IAS officer.

Undaunted by adversity, Pratibha embarked on her third UPSC attempt with renewed vigor. However, fate dealt her a challenging hand as she battled debilitating health ailments, including dengue and typhoid, which threatened to derail her aspirations. Despite the physical and emotional toll, Pratibha remained resolute, turning to the healing powers of yoga, meditation, and mindful nutrition to rejuvenate her body and mind.

Amidst the global upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Pratibha's resilience shone brightly as she adapted to the changing circumstances with fortitude and grace. Leveraging the additional time afforded by the postponed interview rounds, she delved deeper into her studies, honing her skills and knowledge with unwavering determination.

Finally, in 2019, Pratibha's indomitable spirit and relentless perseverance culminated in the realization of her lifelong dream. Emerging triumphant in her third attempt, she secured an exemplary rank in the UPSC examination, earning the prestigious title of an IAS officer and cementing her legacy as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring civil servants nationwide.