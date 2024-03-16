UPSC Success Story: IAS Vandana Singh Chauhan Shatters Taboos, Secures AIR-8 In Debut Attempt Without Coaching

New Delhi: Vandana Singh Chauhan, an aspiring IAS and IPS officer, defied the odds with her singular shot at achieving her dream. Despite familial objections, Vandana demonstrated her capability by securing an impressive AIR-8 in her maiden attempt at the UPSC exam.

Her journey serves as a beacon of hope for young girls hailing from rural backgrounds, grappling with numerous obstacles, including resistance from their own families. Born in the quaint village of Nasrullagarh, Haryana, Vandana faced hurdles accessing quality education. Undeterred, she fought against her family's wishes to enroll in a reputable institution, ultimately gaining admission to Moradabad Gurukul, a Hindi-medium school.

Criticism, not only from her family but also from relatives, failed to sway Vandana's determination to excel academically. Despite the challenges, she harbored grand aspirations for her future. Graduating with honors in Sanskrit from Kanya Gurukul, Bhiwani, Vandana's pursuit of knowledge persisted.

Navigating through the absence of familial backing, Vandana pursued her LLB from BR Ambedkar University, Agra, via online courses, with her brother lending crucial support. Dedication marked her study routine as she dedicated 12 to 14 hours daily to her academic pursuits.

Fueled by her life experiences, Vandana resolved to become an agent of change in society by aspiring to the esteemed position of an IAS officer. However, familial pressure loomed large, compelling her to prove her mettle within a mere year.

Undaunted, Vandana immersed herself in rigorous study sessions, reaping the rewards of her relentless effort by clinching an AIR-8 in the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam, conducted in Hindi.

Presently serving as the District Manager (DM) of Almora district, Vandana has garnered acclaim as one of the nation's most dedicated public servants.