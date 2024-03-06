New Delhi: The UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE), renowned as the gateway to prestigious roles like IAS, IPS, and IFS, stands as a formidable challenge amidst the array of examinations in India. Among the sea of aspirants, there lies the remarkable journey of Gahana Navya James, whose narrative deviates from the conventional trajectory.

Securing an enviable AIR-6 in the UPSC 2022, Gahana Navya James distinguished herself as a beacon of academic excellence. Yet, unlike many of her peers, she diverged from the path of becoming an IAS officer. Hailing from the picturesque town of Pala in the Kottayam district of Kerala, her journey is a testament to her exceptional intellect and unwavering determination.

Navya's academic pursuits are as impressive as her UPSC ranking. Graduating with a BA in History from Alphonsa College in Pala, she further honed her intellectual prowess by attaining an MA in Political Science, where she clinched the top spot at St. Thomas College. Undeterred by challenges, she embarked on a scholarly journey, earning a PhD in International Relations after securing the Junior Research Fellowship in the UGC NET exam.

Navya's decision to undertake the UPSC examination in 2022 without the aid of coaching institutes reflects her reliance on self-discipline and intellectual curiosity. Drawing inspiration from her uncle, the esteemed IFS officer Sibi George, she was drawn to the allure of diplomatic service, opting for the path less trodden despite her remarkable ranking.

Her dedication to staying abreast of current affairs, cultivated through diligent newspaper reading from a young age, fortified her analytical acumen and provided a solid foundation for navigating the complexities of the UPSC examination. Thus, while her peers may have aspired for the coveted IAS designation, Navya's steadfast resolve led her to chart her own course towards the realm of international diplomacy as an IFS officer.