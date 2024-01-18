UPSC Success Story: Meet IAS Anurag Kumar, Who Failed In Graduation But Secured AIR 48 In UPSC Exam

New Delhi: Achieving success is no simple feat; it demands perseverance and dedication to reach one's goals. Today, we present the inspiring journey of Anurag Kumar, exemplifying the notion that success is the outcome of unwavering effort and a resolute will. What sets apart this young officer's narrative is his ability to turn setbacks into stepping stones for his triumph.

Anurag Kumar faced failure in his graduation, a pivotal moment that guided him towards his ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer. Rather than succumbing to defeat, he used this setback as a catalyst for honing his skills and scripting his success story.

Originating from Katihar district in Bihar, Anurag initially attended a Hindi medium school until Class 8. Transitioning to an English medium school posed numerous challenges, yet he persisted. An average student by nature, Anurag demonstrated that once he set his sights on a goal, he would stop at nothing to achieve it.

Despite failing in the Maths pre-board exam in Class 12, Anurag turned this stumbling block into a stepping stone by recommitting himself to his studies, eventually scoring over 90% in the final exams. His journey led him to Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, but the path remained arduous as he encountered failures in several subjects during his graduation. Undeterred, he pressed on, eventually completing his graduation, and enrolling in a post-graduate course.

The turning point came when Anurag, during his post-graduation, decided to channel his efforts toward preparing for the UPSC exams. With unwavering dedication, he delved into his studies, meticulously preparing, and giving his all. His perseverance bore fruit as he successfully cleared the UPSC exam on his first attempt in 2017, securing a rank of 677. However, not content with his initial achievement, he recommitted himself to further preparation.

In his second attempt in the UPSC CSE exam of 2018, Anurag Kumar not only surpassed his previous rank but secured an impressive All India Rank of 48th. Currently serving as the Assistant District Officer in Bettiah district, Anurag's journey underscores the transformative power of resilience, hard work, and an unyielding spirit in the pursuit of success.