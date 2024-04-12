UPSC Success Story: Meet Laghima Tiwari, The UPSC Trailblazer Who Conquered Without Coaching!

New Delhi: In the fiercely competitive realm of the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE), countless aspirants find themselves relinquishing their aspirations of donning the prestigious titles of IAS, IPS, or IFS officers. The hurdles posed by this rigorous examination often prove insurmountable, leading to a substantial portion of candidates veering away from their dreams. Amidst this sea of hopefuls, only a mere fraction, approximately 1% of the total applicants, manage to clinch a coveted spot in the final selection, thus ascending to the esteemed ranks of civil servants.

Yet, amidst this daunting landscape, there exist remarkable individuals who defy the odds, conquering the formidable UPSC exam sans any external coaching, and that too in their inaugural attempt. A shining exemplar of this rare breed is none other than IAS Laghima Tiwari, whose journey underscores the potency of self-reliance and determination.

Laghima etched her name in the annals of UPSC history during the 2022 Civil Services Exam, achieving a commendable All India Rank (AIR) of 19 in her maiden endeavor. Her narrative serves as an inspiring testament to those who harbor doubts about the efficacy of self-directed study.

Hailing from the picturesque confines of Alwar in Rajasthan, Laghima is an alumnus of Delhi Technological University, where she pursued her passion for Electronics and Communication Engineering. Following her graduation in 2021, she promptly immersed herself in the realm of UPSC preparation, eschewing the conventional path of coaching institutes in favor of a solitary pursuit of knowledge.

Over the course of a year, Laghima dedicated herself to meticulously navigating the labyrinthine corridors of UPSC syllabi, delving into the intricacies of static subjects, augmenting her understanding of general studies, and staying abreast of contemporary events. Drawing inspiration from the experiences of past aspirants shared across various online platforms, including YouTube, she charted her course with unwavering determination.

Reflecting on the key to her triumph, Laghima underscores the paramount importance of fostering a resolute mindset. Moreover, she attributes her success to the steadfast support of her parents and her relentless pursuit of simulated test scenarios through intense self-study.

Today, Laghima stands as a beacon of resilience and diligence, her journey serving as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of perseverance and unyielding dedication.