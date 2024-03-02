UPSC Success Story: Meet Suraj Tiwari, Who Despite Losing His Legs In An Accident, Achieves Remarkable Success By Clearing UPSC Civil Services Exam

New Delhi: Emerging triumphant in the civil services examinations marked a monumental achievement for Suraj Tiwari, a 27-year-old from Kaswa Kuravli in Mainpuri district. Surpassing the metaphorical challenge of traversing seven seas, Suraj, despite facing the formidable obstacles of disability—afflicting both his legs and one hand—achieved the commendable 917th rank in the civil service examinations. His victory resonates as a beacon of joy not only for his immediate family but also for his entire town, a testament to human resilience in the face of adversity.

The journey leading to this triumph was fraught with hardships. A tragic accident at a railway station on January 29, 2017, robbed Suraj of both his legs above the knee and his right hand below the elbow, rendering him bedridden and reliant on the support of his family members. This catastrophic event not only stripped away his physical mobility and ability to write but also plunged him into the depths of despair, casting a shadow over his family's spirits. Yet, amidst the darkness, Suraj clung to the belief that diligent effort was his pathway to resurgence.

Despite the challenges imposed by his physical limitations, Suraj persevered. He pursued his undergraduate studies and embarked on a journey to attain a Master's degree in Russian from Jawaharlal Nehru University, reigniting the flame of hope within him. Fuelled by his determination to outshine adversity, Suraj embarked on the arduous journey of preparing for one of the most demanding examinations amid the tumult of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though his first attempt fell short at the interview stage, Suraj refused to be deterred. Undeterred by setbacks, he resolved to excel. With unwavering resolve and relentless dedication, Suraj conquered the hurdles in his path, emerging victorious in his second attempt at the UPSC examination.

The announcement of Suraj's success ignited jubilation among his family and friends, who continue to revel in the euphoria of his achievement. Suraj's triumph serves as a testament to the indomitable human spirit, exemplifying how resilience, perseverance, and unwavering resolve can transform adversity into triumph.