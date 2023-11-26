UPSC Success Story: This Woman IPS Cleared Civil Services In First Attempt; Know Her Strategy

In India, the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam stands as one of the most challenging assessments to conquer. Candidates need to dedicate extensive study hours to crack this civil service examination, aiming for prestigious positions like IRS, IPS, IFS, and IAS. Every year, thousands of aspirants attempt this rigorous test, but only a select few manage to succeed. Among the achievers is IPS officer Kamyaa Misra, who gained national acclaim for her remarkable feat of clearing the UPSC exam on her maiden attempt.

Hailing from Odisha, Kamyaa has been a high-achieving student, securing an impressive 98.6% in her 12th-grade examinations, and emerging as the top scorer in her region. Continuing her academic journey at Delhi University's prestigious Lady Shri Ram College, she made the decision to prepare for the UPSC exams while pursuing her graduation Despite its formidable reputation, the UPSC exam often necessitates multiple attempts for successful clearance. However, Kamyaa demonstrated her exceptional abilities by clinching success in her initial try. She secured a place in the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2019, achieving an All India Rank (AIR) of 172 in the UPSC examination.

According to media reports, she attained this feat at the tender age of 22. Initially allocated to the Himachal cadre, she was later transferred to the Bihar cadre. In 2021, Kamyaa tied the knot with Awadhesh Saroj, an IPS officer belonging to the Bihar cadre, in a wedding ceremony held in Udaipur. Awadhesh is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

Talking about her preparation strategy, Kaamya Misra shared that writing plays an important role in the exam and she said that practising essay writing is important. She also shared that a focus on economic surveys and the use of data, flow charts and diagrams are crucial aspects of answer writing. She said that a person must revise the prelims syllabus before appearing for mains.