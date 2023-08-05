UPSC Super-SUCCESS STORY: Kartik Jeevani Cleared IPS Twice, And In Third Time - Got IAS Cracked, Know His Secret

Meet Kartik Jeevani, the epitome of determination and dedication, whose journey from being an ordinary young man to becoming a successful IAS officer is nothing short of inspiring. Hailing from Pallavpur Janpad in North India, Kartik's journey to success was riddled with challenges, but he remained undeterred. The UPSC's Civil Services Examination, considered one of the toughest in the country, became the ultimate battleground for Kartik to achieve his dreams.

With unwavering focus and relentless efforts, Kartik appeared for the UPSC examination thrice, facing failures and learning from them each time. He didn't let setbacks discourage him; instead, they fueled his determination to keep pushing forward. Kartik's extraordinary story serves as a beacon of hope for countless aspirants who dream of serving the nation through the prestigious civil services.

The First Attempt: IPS Officer Dream

In his initial attempt, Kartik aimed to become an IPS officer. Despite his hard work, he fell short of clearing the exam. However, he realized that a well-prepared attempt could be the key to success.

The Second Attempt: Achieving the IPS Dream

Kartik doubled down on his efforts, intensifying his preparations to achieve his dream of becoming an IPS officer. In 2017, his relentless dedication paid off, and he secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 94, making his family and well-wishers proud.

A Bigger Dream: Aspiring to be an IAS Officer

Although Kartik achieved his dream of becoming an IPS officer, his ambitions didn't end there. Driven by the desire to serve the nation at a higher capacity, he set his sights on becoming an IAS officer.

The Second Triumph: Cracking the IAS Examination

In 2019, Kartik's hard work and perseverance once again bore fruit, and he cleared the UPSC examination with an impressive AIR of 84. His determination was commendable, even as a serving IPS officer.

The Final Victory: IAS Rank 8

Kartik's pursuit of excellence knew no bounds. In 2020, he gave his final attempt and secured a remarkable rank of 8 in the UPSC examination, becoming Gujarat's highest-ranking candidate. His IAS dream had finally come true.

Inspiration for Aspirants

Kartik Jeevani's journey serves as a powerful source of inspiration for UPSC aspirants across the country. His story demonstrates that with unwavering dedication, consistent efforts, and the right approach, one can conquer even the most challenging hurdles.

Key Takeaways

Kartik's success story highlights the importance of learning from failures and staying determined in the face of adversity. It underscores the significance of discipline, focused preparation, and relentless hard work as crucial components for success in the Civil Services Examination.

Conclusion:

Kartik Jeevani's triumphant journey from being an IPS officer to fulfilling his dream of becoming an IAS officer showcases the power of perseverance and dedication. His story resonates with aspiring civil servants, motivating them to chase their dreams with unwavering determination. Kartik's achievements stand as a shining example of how ordinary individuals can achieve extraordinary success with the right attitude and unwavering commitment to their goals. His inspiring tale will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations of aspirants to strive for excellence in the pursuit of their dreams.