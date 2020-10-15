UPSEE 2020 result announced at upsee-nic-in, check the names of the toppers

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UPSEE 2020 result

The AKTU has has announced the UPSEE 2020 result in online mode for the programmes B.Pharm, B.Tech, MBA, M.Arch, and MCA.

The UPSEE entrance test result 2020 was declared on Thursday (October 15) by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University (AKTU) at 12:10 PM. The students will be able to check their results at upsee.nic.in. The AKTU has has announced the UPSEE 2020 result in online mode for the programmes B.Pharm, B.Tech, MBA, M.Arch, and MCA. The counselling of students would start from October 19 and the counselling will continue till October 22.

Sanyam Saxena has topped the B. Tech exams, while Ridhi Singhal bagged the top place in B. Pharm exams. In MBA, Gaurav Goyal is the topper and Ayushi Patwari has topped among B.Arch candidates.

Here's how to check UPSEE result 2020 online:

- Log in the website upsee.nic.in
- Check for result link on the home page
- Enter your details of UPSEE roll numbers and dates of birth
- Check your UPSEE entrance result 2020
- Download the result and save a copy for future reference

It is to be noted that the AKTU conducted the entrance tests in online remote-proctored mode this year due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the guidelines issued by AKTU, to be qualified in the online entrance examination, the candidates would need to obtain marks more than the minimum cut-off marks as specified by the AKTU. The cut-off for general category students is 25 per cent and it is 20% for SC and ST category candidates.

The AKTU conducts UPSEE 2020 for admission to institutes in Uttar Pradesh offering various programs. 

Tags:
UPSEE 2020 resultupsee resultUttar Pradesh
