UPSEE 2020 result to be declared on October 15 at this time, here's how to check online

The UPSEE entrance test result 2020 would be declared on Thursday (October 15) by Dr APJ Absul Kalam University (AKTU). Once declared, the students will be able to check their results at upsee.nic.in. The AKTU will release the results for 755 engineering, management and pharmacy institutes. It is expected that the counselling would start from October 17.

Here's how to check UPSEE result 2020 online:

- Log in the website upsee.nic.in

- Check for result link on the home page

- Enter your details of UPSEE roll numbers and dates of birth

- Check your UPSEE entrance result 2020

- Download the result and save a copy for future reference

It is learnt that the counselling registration window would open soon after the annoucement of entrance exam result. After the completion of the registration process, the students will have to complete choice filling and locking. Based on the choices submitted by the candidates, they will be offered admission to their preferred course/ college.

It is to be noted that the AKTU conducted the entrance tests in online remote-proctored mode this year due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the guidelines issued by AKTU, to be qualified in the online entrance examination, the candidates would need to obtain marks more than the minimum cut-off marks as specified by the AKTU. The cut-off for general category students is 25 per cent and it is 20% for SC and ST category candidates.