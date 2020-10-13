UPSEE results 2020: Results for M Pharm, M Arch, and M Des announced at upsee.nic.in, here's how to check

UPSEE results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) declared the results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 on Monday. The results were announced on UPSEE's official website.

Candidates who appeared for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) eaxm 2020 can now check their scores at upsee.nic.in. The UPSEE results are announced for M Pharm, M Arch, and M Des courses. The entrace exam for the following courses were conducted on August 11, 2020 in online remote proctoring mode.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSEE 2020 examination will be eligible to appear for the UPSEE 2020 counselling process. The updates regarding counselling process can be obtained from the UPSEE official webite.

Here's How to check UPSEE results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “M Pharm, M Arch, M Des Exam Result 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSEE results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.