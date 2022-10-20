UPSSSC PET 2022 answer key released at upsssc.gov.in, know how to download

UPSSSC PET 2022 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Thursday (October 20) released the answer key of the recently held Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET). The UPSSSC PET answer key has been released on the Commission's official website at upsssc.gov.in. Around 37 lakh candidates had reportedly registered for the examination, of which, more than 25 lakh students had appeared for the test.

UPSSSC PET 2022 answer key: Steps to download

To download UPSSSC PET 2022 answer key, visit UPSSSC's official website -- upsssc.gov.in



On the home page, click on the "Important Announcement" link.



You will then be redirected to a new page, where you need to click on the respective "UPSSSC PET 2022 answer key" link.



You will again be redirected to a new page, from where you can "View" or "Download" the UPSSSC PET answer key.

The UPSSSC prelims exams were conducted on October 15 and 16 in two shifts across various test centers in Uttar Pradesh. The first shift exam was held between 10 am and 12 pm, while the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Due to the massive rush, many PET candidates had also missed the exam.