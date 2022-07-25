Bihar CET B.Ed 2022: Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has begin the Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling process today on July 25, 2022. Interested candidates can register for Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling from today on the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. The last date for Online Registration for Choice Filling and Preference of Colleges/Institutions is August 8. The Round 1 allotment result for CET B.Ed Counseling will be released on August 11, 2022, candidates. The Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-BED)-2022 result was announced on July 19 2022.

Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling 2022 : Here is how to apply here

- Candidates must visit the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University - biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here for counselling.' (Direct link given below)

- Register yourself by giving all details and filling the application form.

- Select your choices, save them, pay the application fees and click on submit.

- Your Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling registrations will be completed.

- Download and print a copy of the application form as well.

Bihar CET B.Ed 2022 exam was conducted on 6th July and the results were declared on 19th July 2022. More than one Lakh 85 thousand students had appeared for this examination. There are about 35,000 B.Ed seats in the state.