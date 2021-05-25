After Class 10th, UP Board seeks marks of pre-board exams of Class 12 students

New Delhi: Amid speculations over the conduct of UP Board class 12th examination, the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh has sought the marks of pre-board exams. The board has also directed to upload the marks of the half-yearly and annual examinations of class 11th of these students by May 28.

This is to be noted that the UP Board exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 24 but were postponed due to the UP Panchayat elections.

Over 26 lakh students have reportedly registered to appear for the UP Board class 12th exams.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on May 24 had suggested that the exams can be conducted in the month of July if there is a significant decline in the coronavirus cases.

Sharma had also expressed confidence that the results of the board exams can also be declared in a month time if the COVID-19 situation improves by July.

The UP deputy CM made these remarks during a virtual meeting that was convened to decide on the Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

माननीय रक्षा मंत्री श्री राजनाथ सिंह जी की अध्यक्षता में माननीय शिक्षा मंत्री श्री रमेश पोखरियाल जी माननीय श्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर जी माननीय स्मृति ईरानी जी की उपस्थिति में सी बी एस ई तथा माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद प्रयागराज बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के संदर्भ में सुझाव प्राप्त किए गए pic.twitter.com/ad9Gf6ZwhM — Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) May 23, 2021

The meeting was chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday and attended by Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Sanjay Dhotre, besides education ministers and secretaries of several states and union territories.



After the meeting, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that there is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams and an ‘informed, collaborative’ decision will be taken by June 1.

As envisioned by the Hon'ble PM, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May. pic.twitter.com/JQbiAyH6zU — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

Please note that no final decision has been taken by the UP government on the conduct of examination yet, however, it is expected that they will follow the pattern followed by CBSE.

Earlier, there were reports that the state government is considering promoting all students of class 10 on the basis of half-yearly and pre-board examination and is mulling other options as well. The fate of about 30 lakh students will be decided on the basis of the promotion criteria that the government approves.