UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Forest Guard posts on upsssc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released notification for the recruitment of over 700 posts of Forest Guard in the state. Interested and eligible candidates apply for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 on the official website- upsssc.gov.in till November 6, 2022. Candidates can check important dates, steps to apply and other details for UPSSC Recruitment 2022 Forest Guard below

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of Online Application for UPSSSC Forest Guard posts: 17 October 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 November 2022

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The Commission has put 701 posts of UPSSSC Forest Guard (Van Daroga) on offer.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Only candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Eligibility Test or UP PET 2021 exam can apply to the UP Forest Guard posts

UPSSSC Forest Guard Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the Forest Guard posts should have Graduated in Science in subjects including Math/Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoology and other subjects. UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

UPSSSC Forest Guard Age Limit

Candidates applying for the UPSSC Forest Guard vacancies must be aged between 21 to 40 years

UPSSSC Forest Guard Pay Scale

As per the official notification, the pay scale for the UPSSSC Forest Guard post is Rs 5200 -20200.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Application Fee

Candidates applying for UP Forest Guard posts are required to pay Rs 25 as an application fee.

How to Apply for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022

Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in

On the home page click on the Notification/Advertisement tab

Now click on "Apply" link available for UP Forest Guard Recruitment Advertisement Number: 06-Exam/2022

Read the instructions carefully and accept the declaration

Entre your personal details like UP PET Registration number, DOB, etc

Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Download the UPSSSC Forest Guard application form and take a printout for future references

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The Selection Process UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 will be based on four stages process as mentioned below constituting of Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT & PET), Document Verification, and a Medical Examination.