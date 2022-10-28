FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Registration for various posts ends SOON at fssai.gov.in, direct to apply link here
Candidates can apply for various posts in FSSAI on the official website- fssai.gov.in till November 5, scroll down to check vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other essential details.
FSSAI Recruitment 2022: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released notification for recruitment on various posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts of Advisor, Joint Director, Sr. Manager, Deputy Director, Manager, Assistant Director, Deputy Manager, Administrative Officer, Senior Private Secretary, Personal Secretary, Assistant Manager, Assistant, Junior Assistant and Staff Car Driver on the official website- fssai.gov.in.
Candidates can apply for various posts on the official website of FSSAI i.e. www.fssai.gov.in till November 5, 2022.
FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Important dates
- Commencement of application process- October 10, 2022
- Last day to apply for FSSAI Vacancies- November 5
FSSAI Recruitment 2022- Vacancy details
- Advisor - 1 Post
- Joint Director - 6 Posts
- Sr. Manager - 1 Post
- Sr. Manager (IT) - 1 Post
- Deputy Director - 7 Posts
- Manager - 2 Posts
- Assistant Director - 2 Posts
- Assistant Director (Technical) - 6 Posts
- Deputy Manager - 3 Posts
- Administrative Officer - 7 Posts
- Senior Private Secretary - 4 Posts
- Personal Secretary - 15 Posts
- Assistant Manager (IT) - 1 Post
- Assistant - 7 Posts
- Junior Assistant (Grade-I) - 1 Post
- Junior Assistant (Grade-II) - 12 Posts
- Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 3 Posts
FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply
- Candidates can apply for various posts in FSSAI following the simple steps given below
- Visit the official website of FSSAI- www.fssai.gov.in
- On the home page, click on 'jobs@fssai' tab
- Then click on Apply online tab and fill in your details
- Pay the application fee if required and download the application form
FSSAI Recruitment 2022 Notification
After submitting the online application, candidates are required to take the hard copy of the online application form duly certified by the employer along with ‘Certificate by the employer/Cadre Controlling Authority in the prescribed format and other supporting certificates/documents (Integrity certificate, vigilance clearance, Major/Minor penalty imposed during the last ten years and up-to-date duly certified photocopies of APARs for the last 5 years) and send it to Assistant Director (Recruitment), FSSAI Headquarters, 3rd Floor, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road New Delhi by 20th November 2022 failing which the online application will not be considered.
FSSAI Recruitment 2022 Direct Link
It is pertinent to note that only candidates who are permanent employees of the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territories or Government Universities or Recognized Government Research Institutions or Public Sector Undertakings or Semi-Government, Statutory or Autonomous Organisations are eligible to apply for above mentioned posts.
