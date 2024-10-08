URI vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live Winner and loser candidate Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri vs Sheikh Muneeb total votes margin bjp congress jknc eci Jammu Kashmir Assembly election result

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: The voting turn out on September 18 was recorded is 63.88 percent, September 25 is 57.31 percent and on October 1 is 65.48%.

Candidate List For The stage is all set for Jammu & Kashmir’s Uri to elect its Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) after a long wait of around 10 years. The counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies of the Jammu &Kashmir Legislative Assembly is taking place today starting at 8 AM. The Jammu & Kashmir went to the polls on three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1 and the counting will take place today. The result will be declared on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website.

The Election Commission has recorded an overall turnout of 63.88 percent in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, an important rise from the 58.58 per cent turnout recorded during the Lok Sabha elections.

The Uri Assembly Constituency Election 2024

Candidate

Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri - NC

Sheikh Muneeb - PDP

The previous Assembly elections were held in the year 2008 & 2014. In Jammu and Kashmir, assembly elections have not taken place since 2014.

MOHAMMAD SHAFI of the JKN won the Uri constituency in the assembly elections 2014, securing 24359 votes. JKPDP AIJAZ ALI KHAN secured 18567 votes.

INC TAJ MOHI-UD-DIN had won the Uri, defeating the nearest rival JKN MOHAMMAD SHAFI by over 1879 votes.