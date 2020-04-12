Uruguay woman, who stepped out without mask, argues with police

New Delhi: A woman from Uruguay was stopped by police for not wearing a mask while cycling in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, the police said on Sunday (April 12). The incident, which was captured on the camera, shows the woman arguing with the police officer, who reprimanded her for taking to streets, without wearing a mask and thus violating a government order.

"You can't say anything to me. You can't ask me to wear a mask. Your honourable PM is very honourable," the foreign national can be heard telling the police officer in the video.

When asked to show her identity by the Vasant Vihar Station House Officer (SHO), the woman refused to oblige, following which the police noted down her name. Interestingly, the woman also noted down the name of the SHO, before leaving the spot on her cycle.

A representative from the Resident Welfare Association of the area was present when the incident took place. He assured the police that they were taking all measures and trying to convince the foreign nationals staying in the area to follow the guidelines, the official said.

The incident took place at around 6:30 pm on April 11.

The police have written to the embassy of Uruguay about the incident.

The Delhi government has made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outside their houses in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus.