US Begins Supplying Ukraine With Weapons Amidst War, Biden Accuses China, Iran, And North Korea Of Aiding Russia

In response to President Joe Biden's accusations that China, Iran, and North Korea are aiding Moscow in this conflict, the United States began supplying Ukraine with much-needed weapons and ammunition on Wednesday.

"Friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin are making sure he has enough supplies." He received drones from Iran. He received artillery shells and ballistic missiles from North Korea. As he signed the National Security Supplemental USD 95.3 billion aid package to Ukraine and Israel and to strengthen the security of America and its allies in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, Biden stated, "China is providing components and know-how to boost Russia's defence production."

With all of this backing, Russia has increased the number of airstrikes it has carried out on Ukrainian cities and vital infrastructure, and it has showered weapons on the valiant Ukrainians who are defending their country. And now, America will provide Ukraine with the supplies it needs to continue fighting," stated Biden.

A few hours later, the US began airlifting and shipping artillery, rocket systems, armoured vehicles, and air defence munitions to Ukraine. "This package is literally an investment not only in Ukraine's security but in Europe's security, in our own security," Biden stated.

"We are shipping equipment from our own inventories to Ukraine. Next, we'll add fresh goods produced domestically by American businesses to those stockpiles.

"Artillery shells produced in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas; Patriot missiles manufactured in Arizona; Javelins manufactured in Alabama. Put another way, we are assisting Ukraine while also bolstering our own industrial base, enhancing national security, and sustaining employment in close to 40 states across the United States," the president stated.

Tony Blinken, the secretary of state, unveiled a fresh supply of arms and gear for Ukraine. "This package, which is valued at up to USD 1 billion, includes urgently-needed capabilities, including air defence missiles, munitions for HIMARS, artillery rounds, armoured vehicles, precision aerial munitions, anti-armour weapons, and small arms, equipment and spare parts to help Ukraine defend its territory and protect its people," he stated.

"By supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression, we are sending a strong message about the strength of American leadership today. In order to give Ukraine's forces vital support, the United States will keep collaborating with the coalition of more than 50 nations that we have brought together, Blinken stated in a statement.

According to the Pentagon, this package will push more munitions, weaponry, and equipment forward to help Ukraine defend its cities, its front lines, and it will fend off ongoing Russian attacks.

"With the bipartisan support of Congress, Ukraine can count on strong and resolute US leadership to provide consistent security assistance support -- together with some 50 allies and partners -- to ensure its brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression," the Pentagon said.

Biden issued a warning, stating that if Putin wins in Ukraine, there's a good chance that Russian forces will strike a NATO ally directly. Article five of the North Atlantic Treaty, which states that an attack on one person is an attack on all, is the first thing that would come to mind, as you are all well aware. In the same way that our NATO allies rescued us following the September 11 attacks here in 2001, we would be forced to defend them if Putin attacked a NATO ally the way he is attacking Ukraine today," the speaker said.