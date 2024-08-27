US Diplomatic Delegation Meets Political Leaders In Kashmir Ahead Of Assembly Elections

A US diplomatic delegation, currently in Kashmir to meet with various political figures, met with Sajad Gani Lone, the president of the People’s Conference, on Tuesday. The delegation, led by Minister-Counsellor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer, First Secretary Gary Applegarth, and Political Counsellor Abhiram Ghadyalpatil, visited Lone at his residence in Srinagar. News agency IANS cited People’s Conference sources as saying that the meeting covered a broad spectrum of issues.

Party spokesman Ashraf Mir was also in attendance. The previous day, the delegation had met with former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his Gupkar residence. During this encounter, Abdullah urged the diplomats to reconsider travel advisories and to relax restrictions on visits to J&K, with Lok Sabha member Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also present.

Additionally, the delegation held discussions with Junaid Azim Mattu, the former Mayor of Srinagar. Mattu, who has met with the diplomats on several occasions, including the previous August, talked about the transformation of Srinagar, the potential for tourism expansion, and investment opportunities. Mayer's last visit to the Valley was in August 2023, during which he met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

Sources said that this visit is part of a broader diplomatic initiative to engage with all political parties and to evaluate the situation in anticipation of the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K. This visit also coincides with the days following the fifth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. On July 23, the US issued a level 2 travel advisory for J&K and Manipur.

In its advisory, the US cautioned its citizens against traveling to Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and regions in the central and eastern parts of India affected by Naxalite activities. US diplomats have a history of visiting J&K, including during the peak of separatist-related violence in the region, when they would also engage with separatist leaders.