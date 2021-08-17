US eases travel advisory for India

Washington (US): The CDC lowered India to "Level 2: Moderate," while the State Department eased its India rating to "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution." Early this year, the US had put India in Level 4, asking its citizens not to travel to the country. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department have eased travel advisories for India. This comes as a good news for the country which is witnessing a significant improvement in COVID situation.

"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," the State Department said.

At the same time, the State Department urged Americans not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest.

They have also been advised not to travel within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.

