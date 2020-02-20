US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Delhi govt school during India visit: Sources

NEW DELHI: US First Lady Melania Trump will most likely visit a government school during the Delhi leg of her husband and President Donald Trump`s two-day visit to India, sources said on Thursday (February 20, 2020).

The US President is scheduled to reach Gujarat’s Ahmedabad by noon on February 24 and is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the `Howdy Modi` function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year.

Later in the day, Trump will arrive in New Delhi, where he is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday morning, Trump will first receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol.

On Tuesday, the visiting dignitary will meet with executives of Indian companies at an event organized by the US embassy in New Delhi.