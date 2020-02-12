US President Donald Trump to inaugurate stadium, address crowd for 'Kem chho Trump' event in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump will be on a two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25, according to the White House statement, President Trump and First Lady Melania will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Gujarat and "interact with a wide cross-section of Indian society".

It has also been confirmed that Trump will be inaugurating the Sardar Patel Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad which is touted to be the world's largest stadium upon an invitation extended to Trump by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017.

According to sources, a program dubbed as 'Kem Chho Trump' will be held inside the stadium where both Trump and Modi will address a large gathering estimated around 1.25 lakhs.

It is noteworthy that PM Modi had participated in a similar event on September 22 2019, in the US city of Houston called 'Howdy Modi'. 'Howdy' is a colloquial word meaning hello while the Gujrati word 'Kem chho' is also used as a greeting.

Meanwhile, preparations for the visit of the dignitaries in Ahmedabad is on full swing. The roads from the airport leading up to the stadium and around the stadium, which will be used by both Trump and Modi's convoy is being readied. Also, make-shift helipads have been constructed behind the stadium.

In New Delhi, Trump and Modi will take part in delegate-level talks to improve bilateral trade issues between the two nations.

On Trump's visit, PM Modi said, "President Trump's visit is very special and will go a long way in further cementing India-US friendship," adding, "Robust friendship between India and US augurs well not only for their citizens but also the entire world."

On Tuesday (February 11), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that India and US's global strategic partnership is based on trust, shared values, mutual respect, and understanding, and marked by warmth and friendship between the people of the two countries.

The MEA also expressed confidence that President Trump's two-day visit to India will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review progress in bilateral ties and further strengthen the Indo-US partnership at different levels.