New Delhi: The United States State Department on Monday said that ''it is following media reports" about the Pakistan's claims of state-sponspored killings by Indian within Pakistani soil. When questioned about the U.S. stance regarding Pakistan’s claims of state-sponsored killings by India within Pakistan, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated, “"So we have been following the media reports about this issue. We don't have any comment on the underlying allegations. But of course, while we're not going to get in the middle of this situation, we encourage both sides to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in an interview with CNN News18, stated that India would pursue individuals across the border into Pakistan if they were involved in terrorist acts within India and fled. This statement follows a report by The Guardian claiming that since 2020, the Indian government has been implicated in the deaths of approximately 20 individuals in Pakistan as part of an anti-terrorism initiative on foreign soil.

The Indian foreign ministry did not issue a comment when Reuters inquired about the report, and Pakistan’s foreign ministry declined to comment, denying any accusations of providing a safe haven for militants.

Singh emphasized, “We will cross into Pakistan to eliminate them if they escape there,” in response to the report’s allegations.

He further asserted India’s desire for amicable relations with its neighbors but warned against any entities that repeatedly threaten India or engage in terrorist activities, stating they would face consequences.

The tension between India and Pakistan has escalated since a 2019 suicide attack on an Indian military convoy in Kashmir, which was linked to militants based in Pakistan, prompting India to conduct an airstrike on what it claimed was a militant camp in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Pakistan claimed to have substantial evidence of Indian involvement in the deaths of two Pakistanis on its territory, which India dismissed as baseless propaganda.

These developments come after both Canada and the U.S. made allegations against India for the deaths or attempted assassinations of individuals within their borders.

In September, Canada pursued allegations that linked India to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader, which India denounced as ludicrous. However, a senior Canadian official noted that India was cooperating, and bilateral relations were on the mend.

Similarly, the U.S. reported in November that it had foiled an Indian plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader, leading to charges against an individual allegedly collaborating with India on the attempt. Prime Minister Modi has committed to investigating any credible information related to these matters.