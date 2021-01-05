हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India US relations

US unhappy with India's S-400 air defence system deal with Russia, warns of this action

On December 15, the US had imposed sanctions on Turkey for acquiring S-400 air defence systems from Russia.

US unhappy with India&#039;s S-400 air defence system deal with Russia, warns of this action

A US Congressional report has warned that India's decision to ink a multi-billion dollar deal to purchase S-400 air defence system from Russia may prompt Washington to impose sanctions on India.

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) said in its report to Congress that India is "eager for more technology-sharing and co-production initiatives, while the United States urges more reforms in India's defence offsets policy and higher Foreign Direct Investment caps in its defence sector". It is to be noted that the CRS is an independent and bipartisan research wing of US Congress.

The CRS said that it has prepared the report "for the members of the Congress for them to make informed decisions." "India's multi-billion dollar deal to purchase the Russian-made S-400 air defence system may trigger US sanctions on India under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act," added the report.

Notably, the reports of the CRS are not an official report of the US Congress and independent experts prepare the reports of the CRS in order to help the American lawmakers to make informed decisions.

India and Russia had inked a USD 5 billion deal in October 2018 under which it was agreed that Moscow will give five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems to India. India decided to finalise the deal despite a warning from the US that the US may impose sanctions on New Delhi if it goes ahead with the deal.

On December 15, the US had imposed sanctions on Turkey for acquiring S-400 air defence systems from Russia. It may be recalled that the ground-to-air defenses system was acquired by Turkey from Russia in mid-2019. At that time Turkey had said that the acquisition poses no threat to NATO allies. 

Live TV

The S-400 Triumf is a mobile, surface-to-air missile system (SAM) and it is seen as the world's most dangerous operationally deployed modern long-range SAM (MLR SAM). Experts maintain that S-400 is much better than the US-developed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India US relationss 400IndiaUS
Next
Story

DNA Exclusive report exposes political war over indigenous COVID-19 vaccine; here's how
  • 1,03,40,469Confirmed
  • 1,49,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M35S

Zee Rojgar Samachar: Employment news of the day; Jan 5, 2021