Use Dhani Promo Code CASH400, to Get Rs 400 Sign Up Bonus

Dhani app is becoming famous for giving fcc cards, one freedom card to users. In addition, they offer a huge sign up bonus of Rs.400 upon applying the code.

According to Wewdeals, Dhani freedom Card gives maximum return on your spending. Now order medicines, with discounts up to 50%, and get an additional 2% Cashback on all your daily shopping & transactions.

Dhani One Freedom Card Promo Code

Use Dhani one freedom promo code: CASH400 on Sign Up to enjoy Rs.400 sign up bonus.

How to Get a Dhani One Freedom Card?

1. Download app and click the Dhani One Freedom tile

2. Provide your basic details such as PAN, date of birth, current income etc and get instant approval

3. Perform online Aadhaar based KYC or upload KYC documents

4. Select subscription plan and accept terms and conditions

5. Set-up mandate for monthly subscription fee deduction as well as loan emi deduction. Mandate can be set-up using Netbanking, Debit Card, Aadhaar Number or Physical download method as supported by different banks.

Dhani One Freedom card features

● You will Get FLAT 400 rupees

● FLAT 25% Cashback on Your First Transaction on shopping, bill payments and Everywhere you Transact.

● Get Free Credit at 0% interest, 50% off on medicines, get free dhani rupay physical card and Free access to Doctors 24*7.

● Enjoy 2% Cashback on all transactions and Pay back in 3 easy Instalments.

Dhani Promo Code

Use Dhani app promo code: CASH400 on Sign Up to get Rs.400 sign up bonus.

How to Get a Dhani Free Cashback Card?

You can also get Rs.100 cashback by activating Dhani Free Cashback Card by using dhani free cashback promocode TAKE100.

1. Sign up or Login into your Dhani Account via Link then Click Activate card with Aadhar OTP KYC.

2. Now Apply Dhani fcc promocode TAKE100 to get Rs.100

3. And Click GET FREE CARD NOW, Then in the Last page, Click on Activate Free Cashback card Only Button & Done.

Code Apply Process :

Click Link Open App > Create Account > Click Activate Free Cashback Card > Do Aadhar OTP > Click the Activate Card >> Apply Code > Click GET free Card Now > Take Free Card And Get Rs.100 Instantly

Dhani Pharmacy Promo Code

Use Dhani Pharmacy promo code: FREE50 to get Rs.50 in Dhani Wallet Every Time You Order Medicine From Dhani.

Benefits: Dhani Gives Medicines at 25% off and a Large variety of Products are available.

Conclusion

So that's all about the Dhani promo Code which is “TAKE100” for Rs.100 cashback, “CASH400” for Rs.400 cashback and “FREE50” to avail Rs.50 cashback in Dhani pharmacy app.

