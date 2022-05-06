हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
loudspeaker

Use of loudspeakers in mosques not a fundamental right: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad high court also said that delivering azaan is an “integral part of Islam, but giving it through loudspeakers is not a part of Islam.” 

Use of loudspeakers in mosques not a fundamental right: Allahabad High Court
Representational image

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Friday (May 6) dismissed a petition that sought the installation of loudspeakers in a mosque, saying it is "not a fundamental right", ANI reported. 

As per the news agency, a division bench of the high court also said that delivering azaan is an “integral part of Islam, but giving it through loudspeakers is not a part of Islam.” 

The division bench comprising Justice Vivek Kumar Birla and Justice Vikas said, "The law has now been settled that use of loudspeaker from mosque is not a fundamental right. Ever otherwise a cogent reason has been assigned in the impugned order. Accordingly, we find that the present petition is patently misconceived, hence the same is dismissed.” 

A petition was filed by one Irfan of Budaun, that challenged the order issued by the Bisauli Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Badaun district on December 3, 2021, and sought permission to play azaan using loudspeakers in the Noori Masjid.

Earlier, the Badaun SDM had refused permission to install a loudspeaker at Noori Masjid in Dhoranpur village for azaan, IANS reported. 

The petitioner said in his plea that the SDM's order was "illegal" and that it "violates fundamental rights and legal rights".

Amid the row over the use of loudspeakers in mosques in states including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently directed that the sound from loudspeakers at religious places should not be heard outside the premises, adding that no new permits will be issued for loudspeakers.

Following this, the volume of loudspeakers at 17,000 religious places including mosques and temples in UP was lowered to the standards set for all the religious places. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
loudspeakerAllahabad High CourtUttar PradeshLoudspeaker rowLoudspeaker in mosquesazaan on loudspeakers
Next
Story

Massive fire breaks out at a rubber factory in Navi Mumbai's Pawane, at least 20 fire tenders on spot

Must Watch

PT20M40S

Tajinder Bagga Arrest: Delhi Police leaves from Kurukshetra with Tajinder Bagga