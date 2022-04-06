हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UGC

Use only CUET scores for admission in UG programmes: UGC tells central universities

The UGC had last month announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the varsities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

Use only CUET scores for admission in UG programmes: UGC tells central universities
Pic for representational use only

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked all central universities to only use CUET scores for admission in various undergraduate courses except for some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts and physical education.

The UGC had last month announced that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the varsities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

 

 

"It is clarified that all central universities and their colleges should only use the scores of CUET while admitting the students in UG programmes. "However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Sports, Physical Education etc, additional criteria may be used," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to the vice-chancellors of all central universities.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the test, the CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any central university across the country.

The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UGCCUETCUET scoresUG admissioncentral universitiesNTA
Next
Story

‘No new Omicron XE variant in India yet’: Govt sources deny reports confirming first case in Mumbai

Must Watch

PT57M3S

Taal Thok Ke: Hijab Row -- Al Qaeda's statement is a deep conspiracy?