Uttar Pradesh: 14 IAS officers transferred, 10 districts get new chiefs

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including District Magistrates (DMs) of 10 districts.

According to the official statement, Hardoi, Barabanki, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Agra, Chandauli, Mathura, Pilibhit, Bhadohi and Sant Kabir Nagar have got new DMs late Saturday evening.

Barabanki DM Adarsh Singh has been appointed as Commissioner In-charge of Jhansi division; Ghazipur DM Mangla Prasad Singh has been made the new Hardoi DM.

Avinash Singh, the Hardoi DM, is the new Barabanki DM, while Sant Kabir Nagar DM Divya Mittal has been made the new Mirzapur DM.

Bhadohi DM Aryaka Akhoury has been made the new Ghazipur DM while Navneet Singh Chahal, Mathura DM, has been made the new Agra DM.

Varanasi Development Authority`s Vice-Chairman, Isha Duhan has been made the new DM of Chandauli. Pilibhit DM Pulkit Khare has been made the DM of Mathura and Mirzapur DM Praveen Kumar has been made the new Pilibhit DM.

Aligarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner Gaurang Rathi has been made the Bhadohi DM.

Gorakhpur Development Authority Vice-Chairman, Prem Ranjan Singh got the charge of Sant Kabir Nagar DM.

Agra DM Prabhu Narayan Singh has been made Secretary in the Revenue Department.

Apart from this, Relief Commissioner and Revenue Department Secretary Ranveer Prasad has also been assigned the responsibility of Housing Commissioner, and Housing Commissioner Ajay Chauhan has been posted as Secretary, Public Works Department.

