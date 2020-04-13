Uttar Pradesh: 146 hotspots identified in 15 districts having 401 positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases

Lucknow: One hundred and forty-six hotspots have been identified in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh, having 401 positive COVID-19 cases, the state's Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Home Department, Awanish K Awasthi said on Monday.

During a press conference, Awasthi said, "146 hotspots have been identified in 15 districts. There are 1,71,232 houses there with 9,78,055 people. Barricading has been done in all these areas, sanitisation has been done here. 401 positive cases have been found here."

"Sixty two hotspots have been identified in the other 25 districts. 1,62,664 houses have been identified here with the presence of 9,50,828 people in these areas. 80 positive cases were found here," he added.

Awasthi informed that orders were given on March 29, 30 and 31 for checking in every village and house.

"Now, action will be taken against all people who will be found hiding. CM has ordered that action will also be taken against the concerned district administration and Police," he added.

"District Magistrates themselves had identified hotspots in 15 districts, in the first phase, and around 25 districts in the second phase. More than 480 corona cases have been found here. So, 85 per cent of the corona cases are inside the `ring-fence`", said Awasthi.

He added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to pay attention to doorstep deliveries and sanitisation in these areas."Till now media was strictly not allowed to enter in these areas but now they will be allowed in limited numbers if required. The DM should broadcast the sanitisation work carried out in these areas," he added.

Regarding the restoration of emergency services, committees have been constituted under the chairmanship of the Healthy Minister which will hand over their reports to the CM, Awasthi informed.

The Chief Minister has also said that social distancing should be ensured in the vegetable mandis in various districts.

Earlier, State Principal Health Secretary said that 47 people, out of the total 550 coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh, have been discharged from the hospitals after making a full recovery.