Uttar Pradesh: 3 Killed, One Injured In Head-On Truck Collision In Lakhimpur Kheri

New Delhi: The tragic incident took place on Wednesday after three people were killed and another one got injured after a head-on collision between two trucks on the Dhaurahra-Dhakherwa road, police said.

The deceased were identified as Saktu (35), Salman (45), and Mishri Lal (55), who was a passenger, Police said, PTI reported.

They also added that Dharmendra the helper, was rushed to the hospital, where his condition has been reported as stable.

The exact cause of the accident was yet to be determined.

Police reported that the collision was so severe that the driver cabins of both trucks were completely crushed.