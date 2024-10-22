Uttar Pradesh: 5 Killed As Roof Collapses In Bulandshahr After Cylinder Explodes

A tragic incident occurred in which five people died after a gas cylinder exploded, causing the entire building to collapse in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, according to Zee News TV.

It is reported that around 15 people were living in the house. Police and administrative officials quickly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue operations.

The incident occurred in the Aashapuri area of Sikandarabad, Bulandshahr. According to reports, a gas cylinder exploded suddenly in a house around 8 PM, causing chaos in the vicinity. Local residents promptly informed the police, who initiated rescue operations using ambulances and JCB machines to extract people from the debris.