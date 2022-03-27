Uttar Pradesh: 61-year-old man killed by tiger in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 61-year-old man was killed in an attack by a tiger in the Mailani range of forests in the Dudhwa buffer zone of Uttar Pradesh`s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The deceased has been identified as Sharafat of Parvatpur village, said Sanjay Pathak, Field Director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

"His body was recovered from inside the forest on Saturday evening. His family members said that he had gone into the forest to graze cattle on Friday but did not return home. The family searched for Sharafat but did not find him," the official added.

The horrific incident came to light after some locals saw the deceased victim`s partially eaten body on Saturday and informed his family.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and carried out preliminary investigations.

In the meantime, the body has been sent for post-mortem and residents of local villages in the area have been asked not to venture out alone.

