हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 61-year-old man killed by tiger in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

"His body was recovered from inside the forest on Saturday evening. His family members said that he had gone into the forest to graze cattle on Friday but did not return home," the official added.

Uttar Pradesh: 61-year-old man killed by tiger in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
Representational Image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a  61-year-old man was killed in an attack by a tiger in the Mailani range of forests in the Dudhwa buffer zone of Uttar Pradesh`s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The deceased has been identified as Sharafat of Parvatpur village, said Sanjay Pathak, Field Director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

"His body was recovered from inside the forest on Saturday evening. His family members said that he had gone into the forest to graze cattle on Friday but did not return home. The family searched for Sharafat but did not find him," the official added.

The horrific incident came to light after some locals saw the deceased victim`s partially eaten body on Saturday and informed his family.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and carried out preliminary investigations.

In the meantime, the body has been sent for post-mortem and residents of local villages in the area have been asked not to venture out alone.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshLakhimpur Kheri districthorrific incidentsDudhwa Tiger ReserveTiger
Next
Story

'The Kashmir Files' should be watched to learn how terror gripped Kashmir during Congress rule: Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT1M20S

IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR: KKR beat CSK by 6 wickets in opening contest